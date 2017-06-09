Vermont legislators table talk of new wind turbine standards

Vermont legislators have voted to put off making a decision on creating new sound standards for wind turbines.
The meeting between the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules and the Public Service Board in Montpelier Thursday ended with a decision by the committee to take more time to study sound standards. WVPS-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2r20xnv ) the Public Service Board was asked to establish sound standards for wind turbines.
The board proposed what would be the lowest sound standards in the country.
Supporters of commercial wind say it would be impossible to build new wind towers that don't exceed the new rules. But opponents say the proposed sound standards would protect people's health.
The committee will reconvene on June 22 to make a decision on the new rules.
