Business & Real Estate

June 09, 2017 2:09 AM

Sununu taps state energy regulator as department head

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

Gov. Chris Sununu has chosen a state energy regulator to lead New Hampshire's Department of Environmental Services after withdrawing his last nominee who was criticized for a lack of experience.

Robert Scott currently serves as a public utilities commissioner, but his term is set to expire this summer. The Concord Monitor reports (http://bit.ly/2r8KiJh ) Scott wrote a letter to the Republican governor expressing his interest in leading the Department of Environmental Services last month.

Scott previously worked in the department for nearly two decades, including a 10-year stint as director of the Air Resources Division.

The Executive Council, who rejected Sununu's first nominee —businessman Peter Kujawski — over what they saw as a lack of experience, will vote on Scott's nomination June 15.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

5 new local home-delivery services

5 new local home-delivery services 2:00

5 new local home-delivery services
Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month 2:28

Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month
This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio 0:53

This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos