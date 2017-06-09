Business & Real Estate

Kentucky wants to opt out of federal gas program

The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky's Republican governor wants to opt out of a federal program credited with reducing pollution while jacking up gas prices in the traffic-clogged northern part of the state.

The move would let gas stations in the Cincinnati suburbs of northern Kentucky sell traditional gasoline instead of a reformulated version designed to reduce pollution. The reformulated gasoline costs more to produce, meaning gas prices in northern Kentucky can be as much as 20 cents higher per gallon than other parts of the state. The EPA would have to approve it.

Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Charles Snavely sent a letter to the EPA last month asking to be released from the program. Kentucky has been in the program since the mid-1990s, when it opted in under former Democratic Gov. Brereton Jones.

