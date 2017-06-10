Goldman Sachs-funded program to graduate RI business owners

A Rhode Island business education program funded by banking giant Goldman Sachs is graduating its first class of recruits.
Fifty-seven business leaders are scheduled to graduate from the 10,000 Small Business program on Monday during a ceremony at Cranston's Park Theater.
Goldman Sachs last year committed $10 million for the statewide project, half for free business and management classes and the other half for small business loans.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo is planning to attend Monday's graduation with Rhode Island's Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed and Goldman Sachs Executive Vice President John Rogers.
Raimondo announced the initiative early last year at a bike shop with Gary Cohn, who at the time was the bank's president and chief operating officer. Cohn is now chief economic adviser to Republican President Donald Trump.
