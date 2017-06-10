Business & Real Estate

June 10, 2017 9:11 AM

Tax returns, financial records taken in lawmaker's case

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

State agents took financial records, payroll records, tax returns and documents from high profile clients like BlueCross BlueShield and the Ports Authority when they raided the business offices of a South Carolina legislator and his father.

The list of items seized in the March raid of the businesses owned by Rep. Rick Quinn Jr. and his political consultant father Richard Quinn Sr. was released Friday after a First Amendment lawyer argued it should be unsealed after being discussed in open court.

At the May hearing, lawyers for the Quinns argued prosecutor David Pascoe should be kicked off the case because he saw records he shouldn't have.

Quinn Jr. is charged with two counts of misconduct in office.

The court documents do not give details about what was in the records.

