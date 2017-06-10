Trump seeks pivot from Russia probe to job training

President Donald Trump is trying to change the subject back to his promise to make American job creation a top priority.
Facing turmoil about investigations that began over his campaign's ties to Russia, Trump is devoting next week to bringing more Americans into the economy by having them start working as apprentices.
The initiative is aimed at millions of Americans who could consider apprenticeships instead of four-year college degrees, which can leave them struggling to pay off student loans.
There are few specifics so far, but Trump intends to improve coordination on the issue among businesses, schools and government leaders.
In the coming week the president is visiting a technical college in Wisconsin, delivering a policy speech at the Labor Department and meeting with eight governors at the White House.
