Business & Real Estate

June 10, 2017 12:11 PM

Kansas lawmakers add pay raises for state workers to budget

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

Kansas legislators are considering a plan to give pay raises of up to 5 percent to state workers who haven't had any in recent years.

Both the Senate and the House hoped to vote Saturday on a single bill containing proposed state budgets for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and the one starting in July 2018.

Legislative negotiators included money for a 5 percent raise to any employee who's been with the state for five or more years but hasn't seen a pay increase.

Workers would get a 2.5 percent raise if they've been with the state less than five years and haven't had a raise in the past two years.

All court system employees would get a 2.5 percent raise. Their pay is often well below market rates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

5 new local home-delivery services

5 new local home-delivery services 2:00

5 new local home-delivery services
Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month 2:28

Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month
This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio 0:53

This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos