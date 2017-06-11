Murphy, Guadagno promises: Firm but fuzzy on financials

New Jersey's leading candidates for governor are offering starkly different plans for where to steer the state beyond Republican Gov. Chris Christie, but questions remain about how their ideas would be funded.
Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno became their parties' nominees this week, defeating a field of nine other candidates.
Murphy has promised a progressive agenda, including fully funding the state's school aid formula, which is estimated to cost $1 billion a year. He says he'd finance it by making the wealthy and corporations pay more.
Guadagno promises to lower property taxes or she won't run for re-election if she wins. She has a plan, but it comes with a $1.5 billion price tag and a promise to finance it through an audit of state government.
Comments