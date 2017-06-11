Lovings won interracial couples the right to marry

The graves of Richard and Mildred Loving are seen in a rural cemetery near their former home in Caroline County, Virginia, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Richard Loving, a white man, and his wife Mildred, a black woman, challenged Virginia’s ban on interracial marriage and ultimately won their case at the U.S. Supreme Court in 1967. Monday, June 12, 2017 marks 50 years since the Supreme Court issued that opinion, which overturned laws against interracial marriage in 16 states. Jessica Gresko AP Photo