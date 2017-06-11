Business & Real Estate

June 11, 2017 9:43 AM

Idaho governor to lead Paris trade mission

The Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says he will lead 11 aviation and aerospace companies on a trade mission to Paris.

Otter announced Friday that he will be traveling to the International Paris Air Show next week. Along with representatives from the state's aerospace industry, the Republican governor will be joined by a team from the Department of Commerce.

The Paris Air Show is the world's oldest and largest aerospace exposition. The event takes place every two years and attracted more than 350,000 trade visits from around the globe in 2015.

According to the commerce agency, the Paris trade mission is expected to generate nearly $1 million in revenue for Idaho companies.

Otter, who will be joined by his wife, Lori Otter, will be traveling June 15 through June 23.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

5 new local home-delivery services

5 new local home-delivery services 2:00

5 new local home-delivery services
Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month 2:28

Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month
This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio 0:53

This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos