Idaho governor to lead Paris trade mission

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says he will lead 11 aviation and aerospace companies on a trade mission to Paris.
Otter announced Friday that he will be traveling to the International Paris Air Show next week. Along with representatives from the state's aerospace industry, the Republican governor will be joined by a team from the Department of Commerce.
The Paris Air Show is the world's oldest and largest aerospace exposition. The event takes place every two years and attracted more than 350,000 trade visits from around the globe in 2015.
According to the commerce agency, the Paris trade mission is expected to generate nearly $1 million in revenue for Idaho companies.
Otter, who will be joined by his wife, Lori Otter, will be traveling June 15 through June 23.
Comments