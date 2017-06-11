Lawmakers seek programs to attract young fishermen

Four U.S. Senators including Edward Markey of Massachusetts have filed legislation to help young people facing challenges as they try to enter the fishing industry.
The bill, called the Young Fishermen's Development Act, would provide up to $2 million over six years for education and training programs and apprenticeships for beginning fishermen.
Markey, a Democrat, says the goal is to make sure the industry continues to attract future generations of workers.
The other senators sponsoring the bill are Republicans Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Democrat Maria Cantwell of Washington.
U.S. Reps. Seth Moulton and William Keating of Massachusetts have introduced similar legislation in the House.
