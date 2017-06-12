FILE - In this Tuesday, March 21, 2017, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate, Ed Gillespie, listens to a question during a kitchen table discussion at a private home in Toano, Va. Virginians are set to head to the polls Tuesday, June 13, to pick a Republican and Democratic candidate in the closely watched race for governor. Three Republicans are seeking their party’s nomination. Gillespie has a major lead in fundraising and has led in public polls over state Sen. Frank Wagner and Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart.
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 21, 2017, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate, Ed Gillespie, listens to a question during a kitchen table discussion at a private home in Toano, Va. Virginians are set to head to the polls Tuesday, June 13, to pick a Republican and Democratic candidate in the closely watched race for governor. Three Republicans are seeking their party’s nomination. Gillespie has a major lead in fundraising and has led in public polls over state Sen. Frank Wagner and Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart. Steve Helber, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 21, 2017, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate, Ed Gillespie, listens to a question during a kitchen table discussion at a private home in Toano, Va. Virginians are set to head to the polls Tuesday, June 13, to pick a Republican and Democratic candidate in the closely watched race for governor. Three Republicans are seeking their party’s nomination. Gillespie has a major lead in fundraising and has led in public polls over state Sen. Frank Wagner and Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart. Steve Helber, File AP Photo

Business & Real Estate

June 12, 2017 5:04 AM

Candidates for governor run on different priorities

By ALAN SUDERMAN Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Virginians are set to head to the polls Tuesday to pick a Republican and Democratic candidate in the closely watched race for governor.

The Old Dominion is one of only two states electing governors this year, and the primary could illustrate how voters feel about President Donald Trump's early months and the kind of response they want from Democratic candidates.

The highest profile contest is on the Democratic side, where Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam is in a close race with former congressman Tom Perriello.

Three Republicans are seeking their party's nomination. Former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie has a major lead in fundraising and has led in public polls over state Sen. Frank Wagner and Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

5 new local home-delivery services

5 new local home-delivery services 2:00

5 new local home-delivery services
Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month 2:28

Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month
This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio 0:53

This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos