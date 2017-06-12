Candidates for governor run on different priorities

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 21, 2017, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate, Ed Gillespie, listens to a question during a kitchen table discussion at a private home in Toano, Va. Virginians are set to head to the polls Tuesday, June 13, to pick a Republican and Democratic candidate in the closely watched race for governor. Three Republicans are seeking their party’s nomination. Gillespie has a major lead in fundraising and has led in public polls over state Sen. Frank Wagner and Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart. Steve Helber, File AP Photo