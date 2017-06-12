Business & Real Estate

June 12, 2017 8:13 AM

Wisconsin lt. governor on way to Mexico for trade mission

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is heading to Mexico for a weeklong trade mission.

Officials with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation say Kleefisch will leave Monday. She plans to meet with executives from Mexican companies with business ties with the United States in Monterrey and Mexico City to talk about expanding their operations in Wisconsin.

She also plans to meet with Mexico's national water authority to promote Wisconsin's water technology sector as well as Eduardo Presa, deputy secretary for international affairs and economic development and Jose Antonio Perez Cabrera, undersecretary of economic development for the Mexican state of Queretaro.

According to WEDC, Wisconsin exports to Mexico totaled $3 billion last year. Gov. Scott Walker led a Wisconsin delegation to Mexico City and Guadalajara last summer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

5 new local home-delivery services

5 new local home-delivery services 2:00

5 new local home-delivery services
Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month 2:28

Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month
This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio 0:53

This Malibu summer rental is yours for $25K per month, landlord is Leonardo DiCaprio

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos