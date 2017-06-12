Ohio grants Intralot unbid $71M lottery contract, extensions

The Greek company that runs Ohio's state gambling operations has been granted a renewed contract with potentially lucrative unbid extensions, over the objections of competitors, a hired consultant and some state lawmakers.
Intralot will receive $71 million over two years to provide Ohio's lottery terminals and electronic slot machines at racinos.
The deal approved Monday also allows the Ohio Lottery Commission to waive competitive bidding for two-year contract renewal options through 2027.
That arrangement prompted two members of the state controlling board to register formal objections to the contract. The last request for proposals to operate lottery games was issued 10 years ago.
Deputy lottery director Nicole Kostura says the extensions are optional and the commission retains the ability to change vendors.
Intralot has been paid $259 million since 2009.
