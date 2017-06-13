Business & Real Estate

June 13, 2017 9:47 AM

Wisconsin business leaders to meet with Trump

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Leaders of some of Wisconsin's biggest businesses are to participate in a round table discussion with President Donald Trump about the importance of apprenticeship programs.

Trump was to tour Waukesha County Technical College on Tuesday along with Gov. Scott Walker, Ivanka Trump, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta.

They are scheduled to join with business leaders for a round table discussion after the tour.

Participating business leaders are from Rockwell Manufacturing, Oshkosh Corporation, Briggs & Stratton, Mercury Marine and Quad Graphics.

Following the event, Trump was to headline a $1,000-per-person fundraiser for Walker.

Democrats say Trump is a hypocrite for touting apprentice programs at the same time his budget cuts funding for worker training.

