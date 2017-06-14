Fed raises key rate and unveils plan to reduce bond holdings

FILE - In this Monday, April 10, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks on stage as part of a conversation put on by the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan's Rackham Auditorium in Ann Arbor, Mich. On Wednesday, June 14, 2017, the Fed is set to announce that it’s raising its benchmark short-term interest rate for the third time in six months, a vote of confidence in a slow-growing but durable American economy. The Ann Arbor News via AP, File Melanie Maxwell