Unclear how Raiders' Vegas stadium will benefit community

FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises the Raiders football team near a site for the team's proposed stadium in Las Vegas. Days after the Nevada Legislature approved a tax increase to help pay for an NFL stadium, lawmakers touted several provisions in the bill that they said would ensure that southern Nevada residents are directly benefited from the construction of the 65,000-seat facility. Eight months later, however, it's still unclear how the Oakland Raiders and the public board overseeing the $1.9 billion project will follow through with the promises. John Locher, File AP Photo