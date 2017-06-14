California aims to quash immigration detention growth

FILE - In this June 9, 2017, file photo, a vehicle drives into the Otay Mesa detention center in San Diego, Calif. California is poised to deal a strong blow to immigration detention in the state as lawmakers seek new ways to push back against the Trump administration's plans to deport more people. The state's $125 billion budget set to be approved on Thursday, June 15, 2017 would prevent local governments from signing contracts with federal immigration authorities for detention facilities or expanding existing contracts like one underway in Orange County. It is the latest in a series of moves by California lawmakers aimed at protecting immigrants from Trump's plans to step up deportations. Elliot Spagat, File AP Photo