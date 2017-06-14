Business & Real Estate

June 14, 2017 6:26 PM

Plan abandoned to build casino near Gettysburg

The Associated Press
GETTYSBURG, Pa.

A Pennsylvania businessman says he is abandoning his latest attempt to build a harness racing track and casino near Gettysburg, the site of the 1863 battle that turned the tide of the American Civil War.

David LeVan said in a statement Wednesday that uncertainty surrounding legislation to expand casino-style gambling in Pennsylvania makes it impossible for him to commit to the project. The proposed casino location is about 3 miles from Gettysburg National Military Park.

The House of Representatives last week passed sprawling legislation to expand casino-style gambling to the internet, airports, bars, truck stops and elsewhere. The Senate has supported a narrower expansion.

It was LeVan's third attempt to bring gambling to Gettysburg. Proposals sharply divided the community, and opponents argued it wasn't appropriate for the historic region.

