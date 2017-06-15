Israel's prime minister: Med pipeline would be 'revolution'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, centre, and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades shakes hands during their meeting in Thessaloniki, Greece's second largest city, on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Under heavy security Netanyahu is in northern Greece to discuss plans to become a key supplier of European energy through an ambitious Mediterranean undersea natural gas pipeline project. Giannis Papanikos AP Photo