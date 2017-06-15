UK central bank surprises with split decision on rate hike

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after a meeting with the Leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party DUP) Arlene Foster at 10 Downing Street after the general election in London, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Britain's prime minister has begun talks with a Northern Ireland-based party Tuesday to see if they can create an alliance to push through the Conservative Party's agenda after a disastrous snap election left her short of a majority in Parliament.