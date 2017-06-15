Business & Real Estate

June 15, 2017 6:47 AM

Edwards to sign Louisiana criminal justice overhaul into law

By R.J. RICO Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

In a legislative session mired by budget feuds, tax disagreements and a divisive debate over Confederate monuments, Gov. John Bel Edwards had one major achievement: He convinced legislators to overhaul Louisiana's criminal sentencing laws and its approach to prisoner rehabilitation.

Over the course of about two months during the recently-ended regular session, 10 heavily-negotiated bills backed by the governor and a state task force steadily progressed through the Legislature.

On Thursday, Edwards is expected to sign all 10 proposals into law.

After the laws go into effect in the coming months, the Democratic governor predicts the state's prison population will fall by about 10 percent over the next decade, resulting in millions in savings. Many of those dollars will be reinvested into efforts to keep people from returning to prison.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What we’re getting dad for Father’s Day

What we’re getting dad for Father’s Day 1:39

What we’re getting dad for Father’s Day
5 new local home-delivery services 2:00

5 new local home-delivery services
Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month 2:28

Planet party: Here's where, when to get a good look at Saturn, Jupiter this month

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos