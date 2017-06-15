Edwards to sign Louisiana criminal justice overhaul into law

In a legislative session mired by budget feuds, tax disagreements and a divisive debate over Confederate monuments, Gov. John Bel Edwards had one major achievement: He convinced legislators to overhaul Louisiana's criminal sentencing laws and its approach to prisoner rehabilitation.
Over the course of about two months during the recently-ended regular session, 10 heavily-negotiated bills backed by the governor and a state task force steadily progressed through the Legislature.
On Thursday, Edwards is expected to sign all 10 proposals into law.
After the laws go into effect in the coming months, the Democratic governor predicts the state's prison population will fall by about 10 percent over the next decade, resulting in millions in savings. Many of those dollars will be reinvested into efforts to keep people from returning to prison.
