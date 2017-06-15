The Latest: Wisconsin state workers to get 2 percent raise

The Latest on Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee action (all times local):
2:35 p.m.
Wisconsin state workers and University of Wisconsin employees would get a 2 percent pay increase in each of the next two years under votes by the Legislature's budget committee.
The Joint Finance Committee voted unanimously Thursday to go along with Gov. Scott Walker's recommendation to pay for the salary increases.
The committee is voting on making changes to Walker's budget before the full Assembly and Senate takes action.
___
2:10 p.m.
Gov. Scott Walker's proposed switch to a self-insurance plan for state workers has been rejected in a rare bipartisan vote by the Wisconsin Legislature's budget-writing committee.
The vote Thursday is a defeat for Walker after heavy lobbying by him to make the change.
The Joint Finance Committee voted 16-0 to reject proposed self-insurance contracts in its first meeting in two weeks as budget talks have stalled amid disagreements over K-12 school funding, roads and taxes. The panel wasn't taking up any of those issues Thursday.
Under self-insurance, state workers and their families are insured by the state rather than purchasing coverage through private HMOs. The state would assume the risk for medical claims that exceed premiums.
Sen. Alberta Darling says "This is the wrong time for us to make major shifts in the marketplace."
___
1:50 p.m.
Health insurance premiums for state workers and their families could increase as much as 10 percent under action the Legislature's budget-writing committee is set to take.
Republican co-chairs of the Joint Finance Committee said Thursday the panel will reject Gov. Scott Walker's plan to move to self-insurance for state workers. As part of that, lawmakers say the panel will dictate that total insurance costs under the plan, including premiums, increase no more than 10 percent.
Walker has been lobbying for his self-insurance proposal, under which 250,000 state workers and their families are insured by the state rather than purchasing coverage through private HMOs. The state would assume the risk for medical claims that exceed premiums.
But Republican Sen. Alberta Darling says now is not the time to make the change.
___
12:05 a.m.
Gov. Scott Walker's proposed switch to a self-insurance plan for state workers is expected to be rejected by the Legislature's budget-writing committee.
The Thursday vote on self-insurance by the Joint Finance Committee comes in its first meeting in two weeks. Budget talks have stalled amid disagreements over K-12 school funding, roads and taxes.
The panel wasn't taking up any of those issues Thursday, but in addition to self-insurance the committee did plan to vote on prison-related issues, including hiring more guards at the troubled Lincoln Hills youth facility.
Walker has been lobbying for his self-insurance proposal, under which 250,000 state workers and their families are insured by the state rather than purchasing coverage through private HMOs. The state would assume the risk for medical claims that exceed premiums.
