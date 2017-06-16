FILE - In this June 2, 2017, file photo, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Newly obtained emails underscore just how closely Pruitt coordinated with fossil fuel companies while serving as Oklahoma’s state attorney general, a position in which he frequently sued to block federal efforts to curb planet-warming carbon emissions.
Business & Real Estate

June 16, 2017 12:18 AM

Emails reiterate EPA chief's ties to fossil fuel interests

By MICHAEL BIESECKER and ADAM KEALOHA CAUSEY Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Newly obtained emails underscore just how closely Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt coordinated with fossil fuel companies while serving as Oklahoma's state attorney general, a position in which he frequently sued the agency he now leads.

The latest batch of Pruitt's emails was provided to The Associated Press on Thursday, running more than 4,000 pages. They include schedules and lists of speaking engagements from the years before Pruitt became the nation's top environmental watchdog, recounting dozens of meetings between Pruitt, his staff, and executives and lobbyists from the oil and gas industries.

Democratic senators fought unsuccessfully to get Pruitt's emails prior to his February confirmation vote. Shortly after Pruitt was sworn in, an Oklahoma judge ruled he had been violating the state's public records law by withholding the correspondence.

