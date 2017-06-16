Business & Real Estate

June 16, 2017 1:41 PM

Wait a little more for final N Carolina budget to go public

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

An anticipated North Carolina state budget compromise needs a little more work before it's ready for prime time. The document probably won't be ready before early next week.

Senate leader Phil Berger's spokeswoman and a top House budget writer both pointed Friday to a budget agreement unveiled Monday. House Speaker Tim Moore and some of his lieutenants and Senate leader Phil Berger and his aides met earlier Friday in Berger's office.

Republican lawmakers are putting together a two-year spending agreement. Taxes have been an obstacle. The Senate budget proposal scheduled $1 billion in tax breaks by mid-2019, compared to $350 million in the House plan.

The House and Senate must vote on the plan before sending it to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who has been critical of GOP's budget bills.

Comments

