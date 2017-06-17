Regulators: North Dakota natural gas project moving forward

The North Dakota Public Service Commission says Montana Dakota Utilities can move forward with a project that would provide natural gas service to two counties and a manufacturing facility in Gwinner.
MDU will be providing the service through the construction of a 12-inch, 21-mile long pipeline. Estimated cost of the project is $13.8 million.
MDU plans to construct and operate the system in Ransom and Sargent Counties. It will initially provide natural gas service to the Bobcat facility in Gwinner. It has the capacity to expand to other potential customers located along the proposed route.
The manufacturing and product engineering complex is Bobcat's largest in the U.S.
The service agreement approved by the PSC is for 15 years. It will not result in a rate increase for other MDU customers.
