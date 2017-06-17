Grand theft avocado: 3 arrested in $300K California theft

In this June 14, 2017 photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office shows suspect Joseph Valenzuela, 38, of Santa Paula, Calif. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department says three workers at a Southern California produce company were arrested Wednesday in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados. Valenzuela, Carlos Chavez and Rahim Leblanc are each charged with grand theft of fruit and are being held on bails of $250,000. Ventura County Sheriff's Office via AP)