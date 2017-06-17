In this June 14, 2017 photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office shows suspect Joseph Valenzuela, 38, of Santa Paula, Calif. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department says three workers at a Southern California produce company were arrested Wednesday in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados. Valenzuela, Carlos Chavez and Rahim Leblanc are each charged with grand theft of fruit and are being held on bails of $250,000.
In this June 14, 2017 photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office shows suspect Joseph Valenzuela, 38, of Santa Paula, Calif. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department says three workers at a Southern California produce company were arrested Wednesday in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados. Valenzuela, Carlos Chavez and Rahim Leblanc are each charged with grand theft of fruit and are being held on bails of $250,000. Ventura County Sheriff's Office via AP)
In this June 14, 2017 photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office shows suspect Joseph Valenzuela, 38, of Santa Paula, Calif. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department says three workers at a Southern California produce company were arrested Wednesday in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados. Valenzuela, Carlos Chavez and Rahim Leblanc are each charged with grand theft of fruit and are being held on bails of $250,000. Ventura County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Business & Real Estate

June 17, 2017 1:07 PM

Grand theft avocado: 3 arrested in $300K California theft

The Associated Press
OXNARD, Calif.

Police are calling it grand theft avocado.

Three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Thirty-eight-year-old Joseph Valenzuela, 28-year-old Carlos Chavez and 30-year-old Rahim Leblanc were each charged with grand theft of fruit and were being held in jail on bail of $250,000 each. They were arrested Wednesday.

It was unclear whether they have attorneys.

Detectives began investigating the suspects in May after receiving a tip that they were conducting unauthorized cash sales of avocados from a ripening facility in the city of Oxnard owned by the Mission Produce company.

The company estimated the avocado loss at about $300,000, the sheriff's office said.

"We take these kinds of thefts seriously. It's a big product here and in California," sheriff's Sgt. John Franchi told the Los Angeles Times. "Everybody loves avocados."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs in the Sacramento Region

The 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs in the Sacramento Region 1:03

The 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs in the Sacramento Region
What we’re getting dad for Father’s Day 1:39

What we’re getting dad for Father’s Day
5 new local home-delivery services 2:00

5 new local home-delivery services

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos