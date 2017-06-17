Business & Real Estate

June 17, 2017 2:22 PM

University drops request for sugary drink tax exemption

The Associated Press
BOULDER, Colo.

The University of Colorado Boulder says it won't seek an exemption to the city's new soda tax, after all.

The Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2tvToMT ) that the university withdrew its request after discovering that officials had miscalculated how much it would cost the school.

University officials originally estimated the tax would cost about $1 million more per year to serve sugary drinks.

Vice Chancellor Frances Draper wrote in a letter this week to the city council and city manager that the university's dining procurement team found an error in their calculations.

The actual cost is to $200,000 per year.

The city had already granted the exemption. It will be removed upon city council approval.

Draper says the school is already pulling sugary drinks from campus dining services.

