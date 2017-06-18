Business & Real Estate

June 18, 2017 12:03 AM

Florida Polytechnic University receives accreditation

The Associated Press
LAKELAND, Fla.

Florida Polytechnic University is now an accredited institution that can award college and graduate school degrees.

The Ledger reports (http://bit.ly/2sc5Kff ) the Lakeland school's certification was announced Friday by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Florida Polytechnic was established in 2012 as a school focused on science, technology, engineering and math. President Randy Avent said the certification to award bachelor's and master's degrees shows prospective students and faculty that the school is a "serious and legitimate" contender in higher education.

Only students at accredited universities can receive federal grants and student loans. Accreditation also is required for the school to receive federal research and grant money.

In a statement, Gov. Rick Scott said the school's academic focus will help create "a new generation of innovative leaders."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs in the Sacramento Region

The 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs in the Sacramento Region 1:03

The 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs in the Sacramento Region
What we’re getting dad for Father’s Day 1:39

What we’re getting dad for Father’s Day
5 new local home-delivery services 2:00

5 new local home-delivery services

View More Video