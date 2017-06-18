Devils Lake residents propose new activity center

A group of Devils Lake residents is keeping a dream alive by reworking a plan to build a local activity center.
City voters in 2014 rejected a sales tax increase to pay for a $23.5 million wellness center and convention center, the Devils Lake Journal (http://bit.ly/2rFdG5b) reported.
The new proposal only includes one building, a two-story activity center with two gymnasiums. It would include locker rooms, storage, a conference area, offices, a community room, kitchen and concessions, a weight room, space for classes and cardio, a track, an indoor playground and restrooms.
Devils Lake Parks and Recreation Superintendent Terry Wallace said a nearby outdoor skating/hockey arena will also be enclosed.
The total cost of the project is expected to be $25 million.
The Park District plans to fund about $3 million of the project, and a proposed half-cent sales tax would fund the remaining $22 million.
The city's sales tax currently is 7 percent, and the added half cent tax this would change to 7.5 percent.
"This will not raise property taxes one iota," Wallace said.
Wallace said the community has aging recreational facilities and the city needs two ice arenas for all its skating, hockey and tournament needs. The Bill Jerome Arena in Roosevelt Park is getting old, and the swimming pool at Ruger Park is near the end of its life at 25 years old.
