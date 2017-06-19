Liberal groups focus on Ivanka Trump

FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump listens as his daughter, Ivanka Trump, speaks at a workforce development roundtable at Waukesha County Technical College in Pewaukee, Wis. Frustrated with her father, liberal advocacy groups are turning some of their focus to first daughter Ivanka Trump. In recent weeks, some activists have tried to pressure Ivanka Trump, appealing for her help on climate change, international labor conditions and immigration. The first daughter, an influential adviser to President Donald Trump in her own right, has sought to stay out of the fray. But the efforts underscore the politically charged position she occupies. Andrew Harnik AP Photo