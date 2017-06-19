Westchester lawmakers OK plan for Playland pool upgrades

Lawmakers in Westchester are expected to approve more than $9 million in renovations to the pool at the county-owned Playland amusement park.
The Journal News reports that (http://lohud.us/2tE3A6g ) county legislators have been debating for the past year over whether to upgrade the nearly 90-year-old pool in Rye or to replace it with a beach-front dining plaza with views of Long Island Sound.
Under a deal reached Friday, the county will spend $9.6 million to renovate the pool as part of the deal to hand over management of the park to Standard Amusements, a New York-based private company.
The measure is expected to be voted on by the full legislature vote on Monday evening.
