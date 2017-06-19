Business & Real Estate

June 19, 2017 3:48 AM

Westchester lawmakers OK plan for Playland pool upgrades

The Associated Press
RYE, N.Y.

Lawmakers in Westchester are expected to approve more than $9 million in renovations to the pool at the county-owned Playland amusement park.

The Journal News reports that (http://lohud.us/2tE3A6g ) county legislators have been debating for the past year over whether to upgrade the nearly 90-year-old pool in Rye or to replace it with a beach-front dining plaza with views of Long Island Sound.

Under a deal reached Friday, the county will spend $9.6 million to renovate the pool as part of the deal to hand over management of the park to Standard Amusements, a New York-based private company.

The measure is expected to be voted on by the full legislature vote on Monday evening.

