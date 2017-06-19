Taxpayers pay FBI nominee's firm $2M for Bridgegate work

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2014, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, second from left, arrives to apologize in person to Fort Lee, N.J., Mayor Mark Sokolich, with the Republican governor insisting he had no idea anyone around him had engineered traffic jams to get even with the Democratic mayor, at City Hall in Fort Lee, N.J. New Jersey taxpayers have paid more than $2 million to the Atlanta-based law firm King & Spalding, whose litigation partner Christopher Wray is President Donald Trump's pick to run the FBI, to represent Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case, the Asbury Park Press reported Monday, June 19, 2017, based on bills obtained through a records request. Richard Drew, File AP Photo