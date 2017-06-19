French President Emmanuel Macron meets people after voting in the final round of parliamentary elections, in the northern seaside town of Le Touquet, France, Sunday, June 18, 2017. French voters are choosing legislators for the National Assembly in the second round of parliamentary elections expected to hand a huge majority to President Emmanuel Macron's new centrist movement, allowing him to advance his pro-business, pro-European agenda.
June 19, 2017 11:23 AM

The Latest: French gov't resigns, is reappointed

The Associated Press
PARIS

The Latest on the aftermath of France's parliamentary election (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

France's government has resigned in a symbolic move after President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party won a majority in parliamentary elections.

The president's office said in a statement that he accepted the resignation and immediately renamed Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and tasked him with forming a new government by Wednesday evening.

The government spokesman said earlier that Macron is expected to make only small, "technical" changes and rename the government.

___

9:20 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron is poised to rearrange his Cabinet after his new centrist party swept parliamentary elections.

Government spokesman Christophe Castaner said Monday on RTL radio that Prime Minister Edouard Philippe would resign "in the coming hours" and a new government would be named in the coming days. It's a largely symbolic move required after legislative elections.

Since Macron's Republic on the Move! Party won an absolute majority in the 577-seat National Assembly, Castaner said the government reshuffle would be "technical and not far-reaching."

He refused to say whether ministers who have come under corruption suspicions would keep their jobs.

Many victorious parliament members have never held office before. They started arriving Monday at the National Assembly to learn their way around before the first parliament session next week.

