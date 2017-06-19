The Latest: French gov't resigns, is reappointed

French President Emmanuel Macron and Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier, right, watch demonstration flights as part of the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, Monday, June 19, 2017. Macron landed Monday at the Bourget airfield in an Airbus A400-M military transport plane to launch the aviation showcase, where the latest Boeing and Airbus passenger jets will vie for attention with a F-35 warplane, drones and other and high-tech hardware.
French far-right candidate, Marine Le Pen poses for a photograph after her speech during the second round of parliamentary elections in Henin Beaumont, Northern France, Sunday, June 18, 2017. French voters are casting ballots Sunday in the final round of parliamentary elections that could clinch President Emmanuel Macron's hold on power, as his fledgling party appears set to rout mainstream rivals and turn politics as usual on its head.
A voter exits a voting booth after voting for the second round of parliamentary elections, in Lyon, central France, Sunday, June 18, 2017. French voters are choosing legislators for the National Assembly in the second round of parliamentary elections expected to hand a huge majority to President Emmanuel Macron's new centrist movement, allowing him to advance his pro-business, pro-European agenda.
French President Emmanuel Macron, 2nd right, poses with NASA administrator, Robert M. Lightfoot, 2nd left, Jean-Yves Le Gall, President of the Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales
CNES), right, and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, while visiting the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, Monday, June 19, 2017. Macron landed Monday at the Bourget airfield in an Airbus A400-M military transport plane to launch the aviation showcase, where the latest Boeing and Airbus passenger jets will vie for attention with a F-35 warplane, drones and other and high-tech hardware.
French President Emmanuel Macron is seated in the cockpit of an Airbus A400M turboprop transport plane while flying from Villacoublay military airbase near Paris to Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, Monday, June 19, 2017. Macron landed Monday at the Bourget airfield in an Airbus A400-M military transport plane to launch the aviation showcase, where the latest Boeing and Airbus passenger jets will vie for attention with a F-35 warplane, drones and other and high-tech hardware.
French President Emmanuel Macron listens to Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier during demonstration flights as part of the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, Monday, June 19, 2017. Macron landed Monday at the Bourget airfield in an Airbus A400-M military transport plane to launch the aviation showcase, where the latest Boeing and Airbus passenger jets will vie for attention with a F-35 warplane, drones and other and high-tech hardware.
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, French defense minister Sylvie Goulard and Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier, right, watch demonstration flights as part of the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, Monday, June 19, 2017. Macron landed Monday at the Bourget airfield in an Airbus A400-M military transport plane to launch the aviation showcase, where the latest Boeing and Airbus passenger jets will vie for attention with a F-35 warplane, drones and other and high-tech hardware.
French President Emmanuel Macron is seated in the cockpit of an Airbus A400M turboprop transport plane before taking off from Villacoublay military airbase near Paris, Monday, June 19, 2017. Macron landed Monday at the Bourget airfield in an Airbus A400-M military transport plane to launch the aviation showcase, where the latest Boeing and Airbus passenger jets will vie for attention with a F-35 warplane, drones and other and high-tech hardware.
