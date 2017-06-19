Cattle ranchers sue to return country-of-origin labeling

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2010 file photo, steaks and other beef products are displayed for sale at a grocery store in McLean, Va. Ranchers are suing the U.S. Department of Agriculture, seeking a return of labels that clearly identify meat produced in other countries and imported to the United States. The Department of Agriculture on Monday, June 19, 2017, declined to comment on a matter that is in litigation. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo