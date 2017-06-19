Business & Real Estate

June 19, 2017 9:06 PM

NY Speaker pours cold water on movie theater alcohol sales

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

A plan to permit movie theaters in New York to seek a license to serve alcohol appears to be a flop.

State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie told reporters Monday that he opposes the idea on safety grounds. Heastie's comments all but ensure the proposal won't pass this year.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo pitched the idea last winter, saying allowing theaters to serve alcohol would be a boon to both theaters and the state's burgeoning craft beverage industry.

If a theater wants to serve alcohol under current law, they must operate a full kitchen or obtain a tavern license allowing them to serve alcohol in the lobby only.

Under the proposal before lawmakers, theaters could apply for a special license to serve alcohol, as long as it's supported by local officials.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations

See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations 1:44

See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations
Housing advocate: 'It's ridiculous to ask these families to pay this much.' 0:56

Housing advocate: 'It's ridiculous to ask these families to pay this much.'
California's housing crisis: 'The hardest part is living with someone who I don't know.' 0:54

California's housing crisis: 'The hardest part is living with someone who I don't know.'

View More Video