Business & Real Estate

June 20, 2017 9:17 AM

Environmental group, tribe challenge sand mine permit

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

An environmental group and the Ho-Chunk Nation are challenging a proposed sand plant's wetlands permit.

Meteor Timber wants to build a sand drying plant in Monroe County and a sand mine in neighboring Jackson County. The project would eliminate 16.6 wetland acres. The state Department of Natural Resources granted the company a permit to fill the 16 wetland acres in May.

Clean Wisconsin on Monday filed a lawsuit in Madison challenging the permit. The group also filed a petition with the DNR seeking a contested case hearing. The Ho-Chunk Nation also filed a lawsuit in Monroe County on Monday challenging the permit.

DNR spokesman Jim Dick declined to comment on Clean Wisconsin's actions. He didn't immediately respond to a later message seeking reaction to the Ho-Chunk lawsuit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations

See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations 1:44

See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations
Housing advocate: 'It's ridiculous to ask these families to pay this much.' 0:56

Housing advocate: 'It's ridiculous to ask these families to pay this much.'
California's housing crisis: 'The hardest part is living with someone who I don't know.' 0:54

California's housing crisis: 'The hardest part is living with someone who I don't know.'

View More Video