Business & Real Estate

June 20, 2017 8:40 AM

Legislators to begin voting on N Carolina state budget deal

By GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

The state budget deal reached by Republicans at the North Carolina General Assembly contains much that lawmakers will support but plenty that could cause Democrats such as Gov. Roy Cooper to oppose the plan.

The Senate was expected late Tuesday to hold the first of two votes on the final two-year spending plan. The House could follow Wednesday.

The agreement reached by House and Senate GOP negotiators includes pay raises for teachers and state employees and a retiree pension increase. There's also more money for at-risk 4-year-olds to attend preschool.

But the measure doesn't spend as much as Cooper wanted, and he's unhappy with tax cuts again benefiting the wealthy and corporations. And during a time of surpluses, Republicans directs that spending in Cooper's office be reduced by 10 percent.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations

See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations 1:44

See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations
Housing advocate: 'It's ridiculous to ask these families to pay this much.' 0:56

Housing advocate: 'It's ridiculous to ask these families to pay this much.'
California's housing crisis: 'The hardest part is living with someone who I don't know.' 0:54

California's housing crisis: 'The hardest part is living with someone who I don't know.'

View More Video