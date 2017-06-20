Brazil federal police accuse president of getting bribes

FILE - In this June 9, 2017 file photo, Brazil's President Michel Temer attends a military ceremony in Brasilia, Brazil. Brazil's federal police force says it has found evidence that Temer received bribes to help businesses. Investigators said in a preliminary report published Tuesday, June 20, 2017, by Brazil's top court that Temer deserves to be investigated for corruption. Temer has denied any wrongdoing and has already pledged not to resign. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo