Panel to decide whether to challenge Gov. Burgum vetoes

North Dakota legislative leaders are meeting Wednesday to decide whether to reconvene the Legislature to override vetoes by Gov. Doug Burgum.
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem issued an opinion on Monday that says the first-term Republican governor overstepped his authority on some vetoes he issued after the Legislature adjourned.
Republican majority leaders questioned whether the governor could veto parts of spending bills in ways that change the legislative intent. Stenehjem says the governor's vetoes of some sections of spending bills were not authorized.
GOP Sen. Ray Holmberg heads the Legislature's Legislative Management Committee. Holmberg says the 17-member panel will vote Wednesday whether or not to call lawmakers back to Bismarck to address the vetoes.
Holmberg says lawmakers will be crunched for time because spending bills generally become law on July 1.
Comments