Macron adds new faces to Cabinet after losing 4 ministers

FILE - In his Sunday, June 11, 2017 file picture French Justice Minister Francois Bayrou exits a voting booth before casting his ballot in the first round of parliamentary elections in Pau, southwestern France. France's justice minister, Francois Bayrou, who was preparing a draft law to clean up politics but whose party is targeted for possible investigation, resigned on Wednesday to avoid compromising the new government of President Emmanuel Macron, according to French media. Bob Edme, File AP Photo