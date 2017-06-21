Decatur leaders in Washington with transportation hub goals

The mayor of Decatur along with a delegation of Macon County business and labor leaders are in Washington this week with plans to lobby for transportation money.
The (Decatur) Herald and Review reports (http://bit.ly/2tpXS8 ) the goal is to generate support for big-ticket infrastructure projects that would establish the central Illinois city as a major trade hub in the Midwest. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the group have meetings planned with members of the Illinois congressional delegation and the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Wolfe says it's important to have business and labor representatives at the meetings to show the area is unified around the transportation efforts.
The trip comes after the Decatur City Council during Monday's meeting approved an extension of an engineering study regarding improvements for the Midwest Inland Port .
