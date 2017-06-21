Las Vegas approves rules to crack down on short-term rentals

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, Randy Tussing, an Airbnb host, looks at his phone while standing in his home in Las Vegas. More than 340,000 people passed on Nevada's hotel rooms last year and opted instead to book a place to stay using the home-sharing service Airbnb. Officials in Las Vegas are expected to vote Wednesday, June 21, 2017, on a series of rules meant to crack down on the booming short-term rental industry in the city. The proposed rules include a special-use permit requirement, proof of liability insurance and placards displayed on the exterior of the properties. John Locher, File AP Photo