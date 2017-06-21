Man caught urinating at LA County rail station heavily armed

Los Angeles Sheriff department transit deputies show a cache of illegal arms found on a suspect's duffle bag after arresting him for urinating in public, during a news conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. The Sheriff's Department said that on him they found a loaded handgun that is restricted for law enforcement use, another loaded, high-powered firearm that resembles a rifle, two loaded, high-capacity magazines, a silencer, and a large survival knife that was nearly as long as a sword. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo