Judge denies motion to dismiss Invenergy lawsuit

A Rhode Island judge has denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit from an environmental advocacy organization over a town planning on reselling water for a proposed natural gas-fired power plant.
RIPR-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2ssGsKg ) the Conservation Law Foundation argues in its lawsuit that the town of Johnston doesn't have a legal basis for reselling water bought from Providence Water for Invenergy's proposed plant.
Invenergy had argued the organization does not have legal standing, but the court decided to overlook that because the case is "of substantial public interest."
A senior attorney for the organization says the judge's ruling is a huge victory, and he hopes the court will eventually rule the water contract illegal.
Invenergy says they are reviewing the judge's decision but they are staying committed to the project.
Comments