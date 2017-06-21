Business & Real Estate

Tulane gets $2.5M 5-year grants for Upward Bound

Tulane University is getting federal grants that will double its Upward Bound program to help high-school students who hope to become the first person in their family to go to college.

The university says in a news release that the U.S. Department of Education will provide two grants totaling $2.5 million over five years.

Upward Bound provides weekly tutoring, Saturday workshops and seminars, a six-week summer session and other help during all four years of high school.

Participants commit to all four years.

Officials say every participant graduates from high school, and 88 percent stay in college.

