June 21, 2017 11:50 PM

With 1 more vote, N Carolina budget heads to Gov. Cooper

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

The state budget drawn up by Republicans at the North Carolina legislature will soon be in the hands of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who's already made plain his dislike for it.

The House scheduled its second and final vote for the spending plan Thursday afternoon. The House already gave the measure tentative approval Wednesday. The Senate completed its budget business following affirmative votes Tuesday and Wednesday.

It'll be up to Cooper whether to veto the measure, which would spend $23 billion in the coming year. He's already called the two-year spending plan fiscally irresponsible and fails when it comes to education and economic development.

Cooper's veto would be difficult to sustain — Republicans hold veto-proof majorities and even a handful of Democrats have voted yes on the budget this week.

