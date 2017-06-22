Business & Real Estate

June 22, 2017 1:15 AM

Feds: $2.7M in grants available for New Mexico businesses

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Small businesses in New Mexico working on new innovations that could help the U.S. Energy Department will be getting a boost thanks to $2.7 million in federal grant funding.

The agency announced the grants this week. In all, officials say $116 million in grants will be awarded nationwide for research and development through a technology transfer program aimed at helping small businesses.

The projects in New Mexico range from the development of a special membrane to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions to research on soil, fuel cells, particle accelerators and high energy physics.

