House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, center, R-Western Springs, on the House floor Wednesday, June 21, 2017 on the first day of a special session. Gov. Bruce Rauner called lawmakers to Springfield in an effort to reach a budget deal before the end of the month.
House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, center, R-Western Springs, on the House floor Wednesday, June 21, 2017 on the first day of a special session. Gov. Bruce Rauner called lawmakers to Springfield in an effort to reach a budget deal before the end of the month. The State Journal-Register via AP Rich Saal
House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, center, R-Western Springs, on the House floor Wednesday, June 21, 2017 on the first day of a special session. Gov. Bruce Rauner called lawmakers to Springfield in an effort to reach a budget deal before the end of the month. The State Journal-Register via AP Rich Saal

Business & Real Estate

June 22, 2017 2:32 AM

Illinois legislators to meet for 2nd day of budget session

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Illinois legislators are set to meet for the second day of a special session aimed at forcing a budget compromise in the state's two-year impasse.

Lawmakers have to come to an agreement by July 1 or Illinois will enter its third straight year without a budget.

There's been little movement on any compromise so far with little indication things will change on Thursday.

The House is scheduled to hear testimony on workers' compensation, a reform that Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is pushing. However, Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan says the point is to hear from middle-class workers who'll be impacted by changes.

Rauner called for the special session, saying the situation is urgent. He's been deadlocked with Democrats who control the Legislature since taking office in 2015.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee

Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee 1:18

Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee
See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations 1:44

See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations
Housing advocate: 'It's ridiculous to ask these families to pay this much.' 0:56

Housing advocate: 'It's ridiculous to ask these families to pay this much.'

View More Video