FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2015, file photo, employment opportunities are discussed at a job fair for veterans, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. On Thursday, June 22, 2017, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits a week earlier.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2015, file photo, employment opportunities are discussed at a job fair for veterans, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. On Thursday, June 22, 2017, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits a week earlier. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2015, file photo, employment opportunities are discussed at a job fair for veterans, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. On Thursday, June 22, 2017, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits a week earlier. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo

Business & Real Estate

June 22, 2017 5:35 AM

Applications for US jobless aid tick up to still-low 241,000

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON

Slightly more people sought US unemployment benefits last week, but the number of applications remained at a historically low level that suggests the job market is healthy.

The Labor Department says weekly applications rose 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 241,000. The less-volatile four-week average ticked up 1,500 to 244,750.

Applications are a proxy for layoffs and they have come in below 300,000, a historically low level, for 120 weeks in a row. That's the longest such stretch since 1970. Employers have added jobs at a steady pace this year, though somewhat slower than in 2016, and the unemployment rate is at a 16-year low of 4.3 percent.

Businesses are hiring despite slow growth in the first three months of the year. Analysts, however, expect faster growth in the current quarter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee

Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee 1:18

Tour multi-million homes of Kevin Costner, rocker Tommy Lee
See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations 1:44

See how Vampire Penguin makes its shaved-ice creations
Housing advocate: 'It's ridiculous to ask these families to pay this much.' 0:56

Housing advocate: 'It's ridiculous to ask these families to pay this much.'

View More Video